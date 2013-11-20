First Baptist Maryville invites everyone to attend Getting in the Christmas Mood (GITCM), a FREE, family-friendly, Fox-Theatre-quality, live concert. This special evening of Christmas music combines the energy of a Big Band with the power of a 80+ voice choir that will help everyone get in the Christmas Mood.

This year, the love offering will be given in its entirety to support the ministry of African Vision of Hope (AVOH). AVOH supports five schools in Zambia, Africa, where they both educate and provide meals for 1,500+ children. They also dug wells for clean water, started a 45-acre farming program, and built a trade school in support of this country. AVOH is literally reshaping the future of Zambia, one child at a time. For more information about AVOH, please visit fbmaryville.org/avoh.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 11th Presentation of GITCM will consist of three performances: Friday, 12/20 (7 p.m.) & Saturday, 12/21 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.). No tickets or reservations are required. Come early, as the concert is free with first-come, first-served seating. Doors will open 45 minutes before each performance. For more information, please contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit fbmaryville.org.

More like this: