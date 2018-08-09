GODFREY - Getting ready for back to school seems to come earlier and earlier each year. Luckily, the Madison County Child Advocacy Center Kids Fair can help! The Kids Health, Safety and Activity Fair at the Alton Moose Lodge, provides families and children with connections to resources available in the community while also helping families get ready for back to school season. This is the second year in a row that the Center has partnered with the Alton Moose Lodge to put on this event. The event provides backpacks filled with school supplies to children (while supplies last) and the day has lots of fun activities for children and families too! Many organizations through the Riverbend area have donated school supplies, such as Resurrection Lutheran Church, Step By Step, St. John’s United Methodist Church, Alton Moose Lodge, and many more. “We want kids and families to have fun as well as connect members of the community with information and resources. All of the vendors at the Kids Fair will have an activity that is child/family friendly, and everything at the Kids Fair is completely free, including admission,” said Claire Cooper, CAC Development Specialist.

The Center has partnered with The Southern Illinois School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) for oral screenings. Dr. Katie Kosten and current students from the SIU SDM will be on site at the Kids Fair, providing oral screenings for children at no charge. These screenings will satisfy the requirements for Kindergarten, 2nd and 6th grade. Crown Vision Center will be on- site providing vision screenings. The Alton Moose Lodge will be providing Child ID Kits. Children who complete their passports will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, while the supplies last. There will be fun attractions that day including the Bubble Bus, and therapy dogs from Therapy Dogs International.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Kids Fair is Saturday, August 11th from 11 – 2 at the Alton Moose Lodge (526 E. Delmar in Godfrey).

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center is a resource for children who are brave enough to disclose abuse. Through a confidential forensic interview, children are able to share their story one time in a safe and supportive environment. Center staff strive to ensure every child is heard, supported and connected. To learn more about the Child Advocacy Center or the Kids Fair event, please call 618-296-5398 or visit Facebook @madcocac.

More like this: