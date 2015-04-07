Senior Services Plus' Transportation Program has been providing services to those 60 & older since 1973. The transportation service enables you to live independently in your community, helps prevent isolation, and connects you to critical community resources.

For the last six months, Melissa Hampsey has served as the Transportation Program Coordinator. Her background in transportation and logistics, along with her passion for helping others led her to Senior Services Plus.

"I had worked for a management service previously and wanted to find a position where I could apply my work experience and work more closely with people," explained Hampsey.

As Transportation Coordinator, Hampsey coordinates the logistics of client transportation, manages a staff of over 20 drivers, and executes the training and updating of her department with changes in policies or procedures. She is also responsible for the maintenance tracking of a fleet of 26 vehicles. All SSP drivers are trained, certified, and professional drivers who provide curb-to-curb pick-up and drop-off.

"Our drivers are some of the kindest, most caring and helpful individuals," added Hampsey. "They truly dedicate their day toward giving our clients a comfortable, reliable mode of transportation."

Senior Services Plus' Transportation Program offers 18 passenger vehicles, 8 handicap accessible vans. Two of the vans have manual ramps and six offer automated lifts for wheelchair accessibility.

"One thing that really sets our agency apart is that we really strive to give seniors a new chance to be independent. We have some clients who use on a regular basis and request certain drivers," said Hampsey. "Our drivers know the client by name, and get them to and from their destination in a clean, comfortable vehicle."

The program provides Non-Emergency, Non-Medical Transportation for those with Illinois Medicaid. All Medicaid clients will need to become registered with First Transit at 1-877-725-0569 before contacting Senior Services Plus for a ride.

Through a recent partnership with LogistiCare, SSP can also schedule Managed Care Organization (MCO) clients for transportation services in Madison and St. Clair counties. For schedule a ride through LogistiCare, call 1-877-917-8164.

Affordable private pay transportation is also available to individuals for medical care, grocery shopping, and other important errands. In Alton and Godfrey, car transportation is available for $6.00 each way and van transportation is $15.00 each way. Outside of Alton and Godfrey, car transportation is available for $12.00 each way (with $1.25 per mile additional) and van transportation is available for $15.00 each way (with $1.25 per mile additional).

For group travel, Senior Services Plus offers two 12-passenger shuttle busses that are available for a fee of $50 per hour and two 26-passenger shuttles that are available for a fee of $75 per hour. The program has also been coordinating with local senior living facilities to provide transportation on a consistent schedule.

"We have many clients who come to us from apartments around town to participate in our activities, workout at our Wellness Center, or to enjoy breakfast or lunch in our School House Grill."

For more information on Senior Services Plus Transportation Program, contact Melissa Hampsey at 618-465-3298 ext. 111 or email mhampsey@seniorservicesplus.org . More information is also available at www.seniorservicesplus.org .

