ALTON - Riverbend region residents can be healthier by getting their steps in with the OSF Mall Walker Program. Join in with OSF Physical Therapy to walk each month at 8:00 am at the upper level of the Alton Square Mall on the following dates:

April 11

May 9

June 14

Those who join in can earn rewards for their participation. Registration forms and walking logs are available at the OSF Rehabilitation Services office at the Alton Square Mall. If any potential participants attend as part of starting a new exercise program, he/she should obtain clearance from his/her healthcare provider.

Interested individuals should direct questions or requests for additional information to OSF Saint Anthony’s Rehabilitation Services via email at frances.a.young@osfhealthcare.org or calling (618) 463-5346.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center

A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, CMS 4-Star Rating, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

