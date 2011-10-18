(ST. LOUIS) Oct. 18, 2011 - According to a recent study by Pew Research Center, more than 35 million Americans are smartphone users, and more than one quarter of the group use their phones for most, if not all, of their Internet access. If you are among this group or are interested in learning how a smartphone can simplify your life, U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) is offering a free Device Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. at 143 Lincoln Dr. in Troy. U.S Cellular associates will help attendees maximize all the features on Android(tm)-powered, Windows(r) Phone and BlackBerry(r) devices, and it's open to everyone.

"With constant access to their e-mails, social media sites, helpful apps and the Internet, people can stay connected and organized, no matter where their busy lives take them," said Michelle Groves, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in St. Louis. "Customers who switch to U.S. Cellular enjoy the latest devices with faster phone upgrades without continuously signing contracts. Helping customers get the most out of their devices along with other unique benefits, like free Battery Swap and Overage Protection, are a few of the reasons we have the happiest customers in wireless."

U.S. Cellular shares a few of the features and benefits that smartphones like the HTC Merge(tm) or LG Genesis(tm) can provide-all in the palm of your hand:

Easy Access To Internet - Smartphones let users directly access the Internet, staying current on breaking news, sports scores and more. Most smartphones also have GPS capabilities and applications such as Google Maps(tm), so users never get lost.

Social Apps Keep You Connected - Stay up-to-date with your family, friends and business associates by quickly accessing your social media accounts for Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. It is as simple as downloading apps for each site you visit on your smartphone.

Know your schedule on the go -Smartphones allow you to sync up with your online calendars to track upcoming meetings and events from wherever you are. You can easily add and change appointments while on the go with the help of your device, and it holds all of your contact information, photos, videos, and music.

Streamline your errands - Bring your electronic grocery lists and recipes to the supermarket to ensure you won't forget a single ingredient by using apps such as Grocery IQ. Download additional apps that provide ideas for entertaining, fashion advice and trends, and even fun games to pass the time (or entertain your kids) while you're running errands or waiting in line.

Personalize your phone - By searching Android Market, BlackBerry App World(tm) or Windows Marketplace, smartphone users can personalize their phones with helpful apps, ringtones and wallpaper that matches their interests and hobbies.

U.S. Cellular's next free Device Workshop will be held on Dec. 31 from 8:30 - 10:00 a.m. in Troy and will guide attendees through all of the features and functions of their devices and how to customize them for their lives. All questions are welcome from current and potential smartphone users, and attendees don't have to be a U.S. Cellular customer.

