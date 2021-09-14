ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Riverfront is home to must-see concerts this fall! The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are set to host the second annual Rock the Dock floating concert series, a celebration of STL’s live music scene featuring genres such as blues, soul, R&B, alt-rock, and country. Concertgoers can enjoy a rocking atmosphere, a special Cajun-inspired menu, and a selection of drinks from 4 Hands Brewing Co, alongside the best views of the Mississippi River and the Gateway Arch in autumn every Sunday, September 19 through October 24.

This year, we have a great new partner, Play it Forward, a local nonprofit whose mission is to ensure each child in St. Louis is provided with the opportunity to discover his or her musical talents by providing instruments to children and schools that cannot afford them. Representatives will be on-site for all shows accepting monetary and instrument donations. Donations may be made directly to Play It Forward at playitforwardstl.org.

“This year’s concert series returns bigger and better than ever, with talented local musicians and a new partnership with Play it Forward that will help us to make a positive impact on St. Louis’ underprivileged aspiring youth musicians,” said Robert Hopkins, director of operations at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. ”We are beyond excited to bring back our riverfront live music tradition, so join us to get a slice of the music, food, and fun at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch.”

Rock the Dock is free to attend and is sponsored by 4 Hands Brewing Co., LoTown Studios, Q in the Lou, STL Style, and Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co.

WHAT: Rock the Dock Concert Series

WHEN: Sundays: September 19 through October 24; 1 to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch Dock (50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102) 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard | St. Louis, MO 63102 (877) 982-1410 | gatewayarch.com

TICKETS: No tickets required. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

CONCERT SCHEDULE:

• September 19: Cree Rider Family Band

• September 26: Back Pocket with Al Holiday

• October 3: Odds Lane

• October 10: Frankie DoWop

• October 17: The Dust Covers

• October 24: Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades

VISITOR REMINDERS

COVID-19 Policies and Protocols: Safety is the top priority at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. For COVID-19 precautions as well as frequently asked questions, please visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

Parking and Directions:

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are located at 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102.

Convenient parking is available on the riverfront levee for a fee. To access the riverfront, take Chouteau Avenue east and turn left onto Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard (at the mural wall). Continue north on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, past Poplar Street to enter levee parking on the right. (Parking availability is subject to weather and river conditions.) Vehicle access to the riverboats from North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Laclede’s Landing is unavailable.

Shop Local:

Visit the Riverboat Gift Shop to peruse riverboat and St. Louis-themed gifts, souvenirs and so many more items crafted by local artisans. The gift shop is open during cruise hours.

For More Information:

Visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats or call 877-982-1410. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will provide any additional operational updates through traditional media, as well as online at gatewayarch.com and on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch:

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch—the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer—are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2020 sightseeing cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

