EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival was in full effect this Friday evening at Edwardsville City Park as area residents and visitors from across the region came out to enjoy some delicious food, brews, family activities and more.

Several historical societies such as the Route 66 Association of Illinois joined together with one another to celebrate and preserve the history of the proclaimed Mother Road or Main Street of America. The road extends 2,451 miles from Chicago to southern California.

Hayley Verheyen, Assistant Recreation Coordinator for the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department, always has a blast with the Route 66 Festival.

“We have great beer, bands and food,” she said. “You can’t go wrong with that!”

That 80’s Band brought the audience back to the yesteryear with hits by The B-52’s, Cyndi Laper, A-Ha and more of the decade’s best acts.

Followed by their performance, Platinum Rock Legends hit the stage at 9 p.m. to keep the night alive after the children’s activities and vendors closed shop for the evening.

The festival will continue Saturday morning with the kick off of the 10th Route 66 10K Run. The fairgrounds will be open beginning at 10 a.m. for festival goers to enjoy the day in the park.

Historic trolley rides, magic by Jay Almeter, a Cardboard Car Cruise for the young ones, live music by Mellow D’s, Hurricane Ruth, Blackwater Revival, Johnny Holzum and The Well Hungarians, as well as the famous Classic Car Show and Cruise really make the Edwardsville Route 66 Festival golden.

“My favorite part of the Route 66 Festival our car show and cruise,” Verheyen said. “The bands are always awesome. We have The Well Hungarians tomorrow night and they always seem to bring out a good crowd.”

As a festival that truly speaks for itself, one must experience the festival their own to fully enjoy its glory.

