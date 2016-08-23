BELLEVILLE - The “Get to know m.e.” campaign is inviting schools throughout the Metro-East to participate in its Metro-East “Got Spirit” Award Video Contest for a chance to win $5,000. The first 20 school entries meeting all of the submission requirements will receive a $500 participation prize.

The video is a creative way for schools to show how much school spirit they have and why their school is the best. Schools may also use the video to explain why their school needs to win the cash prize. The video can highlight any program, team or school department, or it can simply be about the school as an entire entity.

“The Get to Know m.e. campaign is all about giving something back to the community and sharing how awesome the Metro-East is, and this video contest is a fun way to do both,” said Carol Bartle, project manager of the campaign. “This contest is a great opportunity to help further improve the educational experience for students across the Metro-East.”

All schools applying for the Metro East “Got Spirit” Award Video Contest must follow these rules and submission requirements:

Only one entry per school

Only entries from Metro-East schools will be accepted (k-12)

The first 20 school entries that meet the minimum requirements will receive the $500 participation prize

A winner will be chosen by online voting at http://www.Get2KnowTheMetroEast.com/projects/gotspirit

Video Length: 60 seconds or less

File Format: MP4 no bigger than 640 pixels wide

All videos must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2016, and the grand prize will be awarded no later than Dec. 16, 2016. Additional submission requirements and information may be found online at http://www.get2knowthemetroeast.com/projects/gotspirit.

“Get to know m.e.” was created to bring the Metro-East communities together, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy. It also showcases the many attractions and lifestyle the Metro-East has to offer for those who live outside of this area.

If you have ideas on how this campaign can help the Metro-East as a whole, either through a community-wide event, public awareness efforts or through a project, we want to hear from you. Visit “Get to know m.e.” online at http://www.GetToKnowTheMetroEast.com and leave your ideas so we can help everyone get to know the Metro-East better.

