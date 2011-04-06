Godfrey – This spring, Lewis and Clark Community College is offering massage workshops for amateurs as well as professionals needing continuing education credits for nursing, massage and physical therapy.

For beginners, a Mother’s Day workshop covering the art of basic massage will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 7 at the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion. Participants should register as couples for this workshop. For only $48/per person, learn techniques to help your loved one relax and enjoy her special day.

For more experienced professionals, continuing education credit is available through the division’s Four Hand Massage (6-8 p.m. June 3 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on June 4 at the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion, $150) and Hot Stone Massage (6:30-9 p.m. May 7 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 8 at the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion, $150) courses. Healing Touch Level 1 (9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. April 8-9 and Aug. 6-7 at the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion or 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. July 23-24 at N.O. Nelson, $330) can be taken for credit or non-credit.

Healing Touch is a new program, endorsed by the American and Canadian Holistic Nurses Association, which uses natural energy to decrease pain, anxiety and other stress in clients/patients. Level 1 begins a sequence of classes that will allow a student to become a Healing Touch practitioner or instructor.

Our two Healing Touch instructors are Deb Kleuter, who is a HT certified practitioner and a board certified holistic nurse, and Lynn Placek, who also is a HT certified practitioner and instructor. Massage instructor Erin Stauffer graduated from Lewis and Clark, and has studied both Otho-Bionomy and kinesiology in addition. Today, she runs her own successful massage practice and teaches her trade through the college’s Corporate and Community Learning division.

To register, or for more information on these courses, contact Jenn Ciavarella at (618) 468-5730.

