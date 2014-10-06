Alton, Ill. – The Meeting of the Rivers Foundation is hosting the 3rd annual Haunted Museum event on Friday, October 24th at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, Ill. from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In the spirit of Alton’s rich history and fascination with the paranormal, the museum will be transformed into a place of mystery and frightening fun!

Take the chance to show your costume off twice by celebrating Halloween early. Activities will include trick or treating, Halloween crafts and games, and many more spectacles. Serengeti Steve: The Reptile Experience will be performing from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Get up close and personal to the creepy-crawly creatures that make the hair on your neck stand up. Live birds from the TreeHouse Wildlife Center will be joining in the trick or treating fun. Come out for trick or treating, Halloween crafts and games, and night time lock and dam tours.

This event is open to all ages and a $5 per person donation is suggested. For more information, call the National Great Rivers Museum at 618.462.6979. All donations are used to fund future educational programming through the National Great Rivers Museum.

The National Great Rivers Museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, Alton, Ill. 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission plus daily locks and dam tours. For more information, call 618-462-6979 or go online to www.mtrf.org. You can also find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreatRivers.

