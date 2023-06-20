ALTON - Race down the Illinois River on a homemade raft Saturday, July 8 during the annual Great Illinois River Raft Race which takes off once again along the Hardin riverfront.

Two raft races and a kayak race will highlight a full day of river-focused activities starting at 3 p.m. and ending at midnight. The raft races – featuring two separate classes of homemade rafts – begin at 4 p.m. Entry fees are $20 per person before July 8 and $30 the day of the race. Registration is on-going through July 8. Participants should register here: https://illinoisriverraftrace.com.

The fun includes a Bags Competition, a kayak raffle, a basket drop, live music, bounce houses, food, beer garden, vendors and games. Radio station 92.3 will also do a live remote from the Hardin riverfront from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be a fireworks show taking place at dark. The event is free and open to the public.

“There’s nothing like watching a bunch of homemade rafts try to race down the Illinois River,” said Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “Participants build all different kinds of rafts and then use everything from paddles to diving flippers to propel the rafts down the river. This is great family-fun and highlights the Illinois River in Hardin.”

There are two different classes of raft races: one is for homemade rafts with a one to six person team and the second features homemade rafts with teams of two and up. A kayak race on the river precedes the raft races starting at 3 p.m.

Race participants must be 18 years or older and sign a waiver. Rules and regulations will be provided to racers. Winners will receive a cash prize. There are also prizes for rafts in a variety of different categories.

For more information on the race and the event, please contact Patrick Simon at 618-535-1715 or by email at Patrick.k.Simon13@gmail.com.

