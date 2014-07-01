WHAT: Vacation Bible School & FUEL

WHERE: First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Age 4 - Grade 5: Sunday, July 20 - Friday, July 25, 6 - 9 p.m. | Grades 6 - 8: Sunday, July 20 – Thursday, July 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

WHO: Kids Age 4 – Grade 8

COST: FREE

Article continues after sponsor message

Vacation Bible School (VBS) is easily one of First Baptist Maryville’s favorite times of the year. There is nothing like seeing hundreds of kids and volunteers coming together for a week of worship, Bible study, crafts, recreation, missions, and of course, snacks.

This year, kids will become Agency D3 Special Agents for a week of fun as they examine eyewitness reports, physical proof, and biblical accounts to uncover and defend the truth about who Jesus really is. There will be some pretty hard questions that need answered, but with Agency D3, kids are more than able to find their way to the truth.

At FUEL, students in grades 6 - 8 get to have their very own, age-appropriate Vacation Bible School full of awesome worship, crazy fun games, meaningful Bible studies, and so much more. It’s an epic week that students do not want to miss.

For more info, call the church office (618.667.8221) or visit http://register.fbmaryville.org.

More like this: