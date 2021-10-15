618 AREA - Beginning October 24, 2021, you must dial the Area Code + Telephone Number (10-digits) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only the 7-digits may not be completed and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. You will be required to hang up and dial again using the 618 area code and the 7-digit number.

Your telephone number, including the current area code, will not change and local calling areas will also not change. Furthermore, the price of a call and other rates/services will not change, and you will still be able to dial 911 with just three digits.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to changing your dialing patterns, all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment that are programmed to complete local calls using only 7-digit numbers will need to be reprogrammed to complete calls to 10-digit numbers. Some examples include: life safety systems or medical monitoring devices, PBXs, fax machines, fire alarms, and security systems, speed dialers, mobile or other wireless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, and voicemail services.

Be sure to check your website, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, contact information, your personal or pet ID tags, and other such items to ensure the area code is included.

What will remain the same?

Your telephone number, including current area code, will not change

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change

What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed

You will continue to dial 1+ the area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls

You will continue to dial a prefix (such as “9”) when dialing from a multi-line telephone system (e.g., in a hotel, office building, etc.) as required

You can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services)

If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 are currently available in your community, dial these codes with just three digits

More like this: