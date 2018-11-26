JERSEY - Go on a holiday adventure with the Jersey County Business Association’s 12 Days of Christmas and you could get paid to shop local! Starting on Tuesday, December 4th through Saturday, December 15th, all you need to do to join in the fun is stop by a participating JCBA member business on their designated day & time. Get a special card punched by at least 18 of the 24 participating businesses during the 12 Day event and you’ll be qualified for a Grand Prize Drawing of $500 Cash, 2nd prize of $250 Cash or 3rd Prize of $100 in JCBA Gift Certificates. No purchase is necessary to play the game but shopping is encouraged. Some businesses are even offering special promotions, raffles and free refreshments on their day.

JCBA Director Beth Bear thinks this is the perfect way for people to not only shop local, but to just go inside and check out some of the more and less recognized small businesses in Jersey County. “Small businesses are a big deal for small communities such as our own. We know that small businesses often provide a more distinctive selection of merchandise than their larger counterparts. We also know that the customer service at our small businesses is likely to be second to none. But what is easy to forget is how much our small business community gives back.”

“Small businesses provide us and our families with jobs. They practice what they preach, and shop small themselves. Small businesses are more likely to spend their money with other small, local businesses than their larger counterparts. Each dollar you spend at independent businesses returns three times more money to your local economy than one spent at a chain and almost 50 times more than buying from an online mega-retailer. Small businesses are also generous - they donate more than twice as much per sales dollar to local non-profits, events, and teams compared to big businesses. But perhaps most importantly is that our small businesses are a big part of giving Jersey County a unique sense of place.”

Punch Cards for the 12 Days of Christmas holiday adventure are available now at any participating business or the JCBA office located at 209 N State St in Jerseyville (right across from the City Christmas Tree). All punch card entries must be turned back into the JCBA office by the end of day on Monday, December 17th and you can use the front door mail slot to drop off on Sunday or after hours. The Grand Prize drawing will be on Tuesday, December 18th at 2pm. Complete information on the JCBA 12 days of Christmas campaign can be found at www.jcba-il.us/days .

