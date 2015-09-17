Get in the Holiday Spirit with JPRD Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Take a Sunday trip with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) to Conklin’s Barn II Dinner Theatre, held offsite at Best Western Ashland House & Conference Center in Morton, Illinois, for the Holiday Munch & Laugh trip to see the annual holiday revue of A Christmas to Remember on Sunday, November 8. The entertainment will include short sketches along with a terrific mix of holiday songs that will surly put everyone in the holiday spirit! Brunch will be served at 12pm with the show starting at 1:30pm. The buffet will feature freshly baked cinnamon rolls, buttermilk biscuits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, fried chicken, two “chef’s choice” entrees, full complement of side dishes, salad bar, soup, bread basket and desserts. The cost is $75 per person and includes brunch, musical, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 9:15am and will return at approximately 6:15pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 9:00am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Tuesday, October 6. Article continues after sponsor message

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome on JPRD trips. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or emailjerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.