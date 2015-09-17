During the first trip to Conklin’s Barn II Dinner Theatre in 2013, the group gathered for a photo in front of the barn after the show. Front row (l to r): Mary Underwood, Jane Hellrung, Deborah Crone, middle row (l to r): Mary Proud, Julie Giberson and Judy Heitzig, back row (l to r): Walter and Jan Hobbs, Ada Ruble, Janice Couch and Patricia Roach.

Take a Sunday trip with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) to Conklin’s Barn II Dinner Theatre, held offsite at Best Western Ashland House & Conference Center in Morton, Illinois, for the Holiday Munch & Laugh trip to see the annual holiday revue of A Christmas to Remember on Sunday, November 8. The entertainment will include short sketches along with a terrific mix of holiday songs that will surly put everyone in the holiday spirit! Brunch will be served at 12pm with the show starting at 1:30pm. The buffet will feature freshly baked cinnamon rolls, buttermilk biscuits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, fried chicken, two “chef’s choice” entrees, full complement of side dishes, salad bar, soup, bread basket and desserts. The cost is $75 per person and includes brunch, musical, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 9:15am and will return at approximately 6:15pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 9:00am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Tuesday, October 6.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome on JPRD trips. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or emailjerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

