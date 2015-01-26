Beginning Tuesday, January 27th, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation will be accepting appointments for Get Covered Illinois, the Official Health Marketplace. Appointments will be available 8:30am-2:00pm at Senior Services Plus in Alton. Nakia Scott will be the Navigator providing enrollment services into the Marketplace or health coverage plan enrollment. Scott will be available to discuss coverage options for both individuals and families. Scott will also be assisting with Medicaid applications.

Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation Navigators will be available every Tuesday through the week of Feb 15th, which is the end of the enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act. After that date, Navigators will be available at Senior Services Plus once a month.

Anyone interested in enrolling in a health care coverage plan should bring the following to their appointment: Full names and dates of birth for any family member enrolling, Social Security numbers for any family member applying, proof of Illinois residency such as a Illinois Driver's License, and also employer and income information such as paycheck stubs, W-2 forms or other information about family income.

Appointments are being offered through Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation at other locations throughout Madison and St. Clair Counties. For a list of those locations, please call 618-397-3303. To reserve an appointment time, contact Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation at 618-397-3303.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois.

