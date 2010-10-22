Get Cooking With Corporate and Community Learning This Fall
Godfrey, Ill. – From ethnic cuisine to better baking, wannabe chefs can
learn to improve their culinary skills with these non-credit courses from
Corporate and Community Learning at Lewis and Clark this fall.
Asian-Style Feast
Skip the take-out and join this hands-on class to learn how to use
exciting, fresh ingredients to recreate some Asian-style favorites at home
that will please the whole family. Featured recipes may include vegetable
egg rolls with sweet and sour dipping sauce, plain fried rice, chicken
lettuce wraps with peanut dipping sauce and dessert wontons.
Wed., Nov. 17, 6-9 p.m., Godfrey Campus
Make Ahead & Freeze Cookies
Get an early start on holiday baking with a one-day workshop on preparing
dough now to bake at a later date. Participants should bring two cookie
sheets, a handheld mixer and storage containers.
Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Carlinville Middle School
Easy & Impressive Holiday Desserts
In this hands-on class, participants will explore several ways to use
frozen puff pastry and phyllo dough to create a variety of simple yet
elegant dishes perfect for holiday entertaining. Featured recipes may
include individual baked apple phyllo pies, strawberry turnovers, cheese
pastry, chocolate hazelnut puff pastry rolls and cinnamon phyllo bites.
Monday, December 6, 6-9 p.m., Edwardsville High School
Holiday Cookie Bouquets
Cookie bouquets are just the thing to spice up any table and impress family
and friends! In this one-evening, hands-on workshop, participants will
learn decorating skills to transform ordinary sugar cookies into edible
works of art.
Friday, December 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Edwardsville High School
For more information on these classes and more, call Katie Sledge with
Corporate and Community Learning at Lewis and Clark at (618) 468-5750. To
enroll, call (618) 468-7000.
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.