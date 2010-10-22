Get Cooking With Corporate and Community Learning This Fall Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, Ill. – From ethnic cuisine to better baking, wannabe chefs can

learn to improve their culinary skills with these non-credit courses from

Corporate and Community Learning at Lewis and Clark this fall.



Asian-Style Feast

Skip the take-out and join this hands-on class to learn how to use

exciting, fresh ingredients to recreate some Asian-style favorites at home

that will please the whole family. Featured recipes may include vegetable

egg rolls with sweet and sour dipping sauce, plain fried rice, chicken

lettuce wraps with peanut dipping sauce and dessert wontons.

Wed., Nov. 17, 6-9 p.m., Godfrey Campus



Make Ahead & Freeze Cookies

Get an early start on holiday baking with a one-day workshop on preparing

dough now to bake at a later date. Participants should bring two cookie

sheets, a handheld mixer and storage containers.

Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Carlinville Middle School



Easy & Impressive Holiday Desserts

In this hands-on class, participants will explore several ways to use

frozen puff pastry and phyllo dough to create a variety of simple yet

elegant dishes perfect for holiday entertaining. Featured recipes may

include individual baked apple phyllo pies, strawberry turnovers, cheese

pastry, chocolate hazelnut puff pastry rolls and cinnamon phyllo bites.

Monday, December 6, 6-9 p.m., Edwardsville High School



Holiday Cookie Bouquets

Cookie bouquets are just the thing to spice up any table and impress family

and friends! In this one-evening, hands-on workshop, participants will

learn decorating skills to transform ordinary sugar cookies into edible

works of art.

Friday, December 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Edwardsville High School



For more information on these classes and more, call Katie Sledge with

Corporate and Community Learning at Lewis and Clark at (618) 468-5750. To

enroll, call (618) 468-7000. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip