EDWARDSVILLE – Local Re/Max Alliance real estate broker Tara Riggs and custom home builder Spencer Homes invite the public to check out Edwardsville’s new, maintenance-free residential development, @Cloverdale. On Sunday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can tour one of the new construction homes located at 1873 Cloverdale Drive.

Riggs and Spencer Homes will donate $10 per attendee that tours the open house, up to $1,000, to Edwardsville Neighbors. The nonprofit organization works to provide temporary assistance to District 7 families facing medical or emergency hardships.

Riggs will also offer guests visiting the craftsman-style home a chance to win Cardinals tickets. Food and refreshments will be provided, compliments of BOS Glen Carbon Banking Center.

“We are inviting the public to tour the home, check out the area and truly get a feel for this type of simplified living,” stated Riggs. “The @Cloverdale subdivision really allows homeowners the opportunity to fully experience all Edwardsville has to offer thanks to its central location and proximity to the expansive bike trails.”

The @Cloverdale development provides a selection of custom homes, ranging in size from 1500 to 2400 above ground square feet and starting in the 280’s. The maintenance-free homes include snow removal, lawn service and landscaping maintenance. Homeowners will have more time to take advantage of the shared greenspace, nearby bike trails, popular shops, restaurants and other modern amenities within walking and biking distance.

There are still several premium lots available for purchase in the @Cloverdale development. Homes that offer maintenance-free living have become an increasingly popular choice among all age groups. Spencer Homes is also in the process of building a similar residential development in O’Fallon, IL.

For updates regarding this event, please visit the Facebook event page at https://rem.ax/CloverdaleOpenHouse. For more information about Spencer Homes, visit www.spencerhomesllc.com. To learn more about realtor Tara Riggs, please visit www.tarariggsrealestate.com.

About Spencer Homes

Founded by Mike Rathgeb in 2005, Spencer Homes has been serving clients across the metro east including: Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Troy, Maryville and O’Fallon. The company emphasizes building high quality homes through a customer-friendly process. Each client is provided their own personal design and selections consultant, a budget coordinator and offered state of the art technology in the form of the company’s BuilderTrend construction management application.

About Tara Riggs, Broker Associate, RE/MAX Alliance

Tara Riggs has been practicing real estate in the St. Louis metro east area for more than a decade. She was born and raised in Glen Carbon, attended SIUE and currently resides in Edwardsville. She has vast experience in residential, new construction, and investment properties. Her knowledge and familiarity with the area has helped her become a very successfully selling broker. Tara is also a certified luxury home specialist, certified pricing strategy advisor and has received numerous real estate awards.

