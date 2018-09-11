WOOD RIVER – Gerard Jacquin has been appointed Chairman of the Board at Midwest Members Credit Union. Jacquin’s appointment is due to the recent passing of chairman of the board Kerry Pitt. Pitt served on the Board of Directors for 23 years.

Jacquin is currently employed with Phillips 66 in Hartford. He has served Midwest Members Credit Union since 1997 as a supervisory committee member and joined the board of Directors in 2002. Jacquin previously served at Vice Chairman before his appointment to Chairman. We wish Gerard best of luck in his new position.

