Name: Gerald L. Baker

Hometown: Alton, IL

Years of Service: 1953-1973

Date of Death: June 25, 2013

Branch: Army

Rank: Master Sergeant

War: Vietnam

Honors: Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal

Message: Gerald was born January, 18 1932 to Joe (Clean-Sweep Joe) & Ruth (Miller-of Miller Broom Company) Baker. He attended Saints Peter & Paul Grade School in Alton, Marquette High School in Alton, followed by St. Louis University for Business Administration. Gerald chose military service as his life's passion, however. He served at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; St. Louis Federal Building downtown St. Louis, Missouri; Munich, Germany; Paris, France; Bien Hoa, Vietnam; and Fort Sheridan, Illinois. Prior to passing away, he was married to Erkin C. Baker for 45 years, and had one daughter, Jennifer Baker; both living in Alton.

Submitted by: His devoted wife, Erkin C. Baker, and his loving daughter, Jennifer L. Baker

