Beach Duals - Day Two Results





DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – An overtime win for Zac Gentzler was the highlight of the day for SIUE wrestling on day two of the South Beach Duals.

Gentzler, a 125-pounder, defeated Kent State's Will Bardezbain 8-6.

In a pair of matches Saturday, SIUE fell to No. 21 North Carolina 44-0 and Kent State 31-3. SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates said that besides the team outcome, the event was a positive experience.

"It was good to be down here," said Spates. "We had a lot of parents who came down. The whole atmosphere was great except for the way we wrestled."

Seven matches were decided by three points or less Saturday.

"We had a lot of closes matches against Kent State and North Carolina, but our guys certainly don't want to lose," he said. "If we want more team wins, we have to win those close matches. You have to find ways to dig deep. When you're tired you have to keep wrestling and get through it."

The Cougars, 2-7, now return home for its first Southern Conference match. SIUE faces off against The Citadel with a 2 p.m. start time Jan. 7 at the Vadalabene Center.

"We have to work on the mental side of things and fix the technical things we did wrong," said Spates. "If we do that we'll get better at the end of the year."

Kent State 31 SIUE 3



125 - Zac Gentzler (SIUE) over Will Bardezbain (KSU), SV-1 8-6

133 - Anthony Tutolo (KSU) over Joe Antonelli (SIUE), 22-7

141 - Tim Rooney (KSU) over John Muldoon (SIUE), 3-2

149 - Nicholas Monico (KSU) over Tyshawn Williams (SIUE), 2-1

157 - Casey Sparkman (KSU) over Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE), 18-7

165 - Isaac Bast (KSU) over Nate Higgins (SIUE), 7-3

174 - Dylan Barreiro (KSU) over Mason McDaniel (SIUE), 15-12

184 - Colin McCracken (KSU) over Jake Godinez (SIUE), 8-0

197 - Kyle Conel (KSU) over Christian Dulaney (SIUE), 5-3

HWT - Devin Nye (KSU) over Tommy Helton (SIUE), 7-1

Carolina 44 SIUE 0



125 - James Szymanski (UNC) over Zac Gentzler (SIUE), 8-5

133 - Zach Sherman (UNC) over Joe Antonelli (SIUE), 1:02

141 - AC Headlee (UNC) over Dakota Leach (SIUE), 18-0

149 - Troy Heilmann (UNC) over Tyshawn Williams (SIUE), 14-6

157 - Kennedy Monday (UNC) over Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE), 20-4

165 - William MacDonald (UNC) over Mason McDaniel (SIUE), 3-2

174 - Adis Radoncic (UNC) over Nate Higgins (SIUE), 5-2

184 - Chip Ness (UNC) over Bryce Shewan (SIUE), 21-4

197 - Danny Chaid (UNC) over Christian Dulaney (SIUE), 12-4

HWT - Cory Daniel (UNC) won by forfeit

