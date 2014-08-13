Recently, Gent Funeral Home in Alton began a service named Pets at Peace whose goal is to help families when faced with the death of a pet. “We’ve been adaptive to the needs of local residents for almost 80 years” said Andy Pfleger of Gent Funeral Home, who is both a Licensed Funeral Director and a Certified Pet Funeral Director. “The national trend we are following acknowledges the bonds formed between people and their pets and, at the time of a pet’s death, a need to say goodbye, a time to grieve and a sense of closure.”

“Gent’s will work with a pet owner or directly with a veterinarian whether the pet owner’s choice is cremation or burial.” Pfleger said and went on to say. “Pet owners will have the opportunity to take time and say goodbye to their pet in one of their viewing rooms.”

“From the beginning, our mission has been to assist families through all aspects of caring for their deceased.” Pfleger said. “Our hope is that our Pets at Peace service lessens the sense of loss, honors the life of the pet and begin to diminish the pain of grief.”

For more information on Pets at Peace by Gent Funeral Home, go to www.GentFuneralHome/Pets.com.

Gent Funeral Home, located at 2409 State Street in Alton, is family owned and operated and has served local families with dignity and respect since 1935. For information go to www.GentFuneralHome.com or call 618-466-5544

