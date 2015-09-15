GODFREY - Godfrey business owner Doyle Beck remains low-key about the vast services his business provides in the community, but he is doing one now that is visible and will help a local church.

Beck, owner of Little Caesar’s in Godfrey, is renovating the old Sonic on Godfrey Road and will move his pizza place at 3100 Godfrey Road to that location when it is completed.

The drive-in concept of Sonic with small areas for people to order will not be used in the Little Caesar’s restaurant. Beck had an enormous amount of steel in the small drive-in areas and some awnings of the old Sonic that had to be removed. Rather than earn a dollar for the steel or simply scrap it, the steel is being put to good use by Bethel Pentecostal Church on Airline Drive in East Alton because of the generous businessman.

Bethel Pentecostal Church pastor Royce Roy said he and his congregation couldn’t be more thankful to Beck for his donation.

“Doyle is a great guy and he didn’t throw anything from the Sonic away,” Roy said. “Doyle loves the Lord and cares about his community. He has a tender heart and what a blessing this has been for us.”

Roy and two volunteers – George Slaughter and Ed Mangrum - worked together to take down the steel frames, load them and take them to their church.

The steel, the awnings and everything has been taken and will be reconstructed,” Roy said. “We will make a swing set out of some of it and a beautiful playground.”

Thousands drive by the old Sonic every week on Godfrey Road and Roy wanted people to know what a blessing Beck and his family had been to his church by the donation of the outside remnants.

Roy and the rest of his congregation are preparing to mark the 80th anniversary of the Bethel Pentecostal Church and he said this donation couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time.

