General Colin L. Powell will speak at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation Inaugural Dinner on Thursday, March 31, 2016, at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Meridian Ballroom.

Tickets are available to hear one of the most admired, respected leaders in American history.

Cocktails/Silent Auction will be from 5-6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $200 per ticket.

To RSVP and purchase tickets, visit www.mjchf.org/colinpowell.

Tickets are first come, first serve. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

For more information please call (618) 655-2881.

The MJCHF is a 501(c)(3) organization.

