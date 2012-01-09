General and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant Visited Ss Peter and Paul School Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On November 23, 2011, General and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant (actors from St. Louis—Mr. and Mrs. S. Prater) visited the 7th grade class of Ss Peter and Paul School in Alton. This was in regard to the culmination of the Civil War and Reconstruction lesson in Social Studies. They spoke to the class about what was like for them during the Civil War and his Presidency. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip