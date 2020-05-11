EDWARDSVILLE - While under quarantine, many are using their time to finally build and organize their family trees. Fortunately, there are numerous online resources available for genealogy at no cost. However, the Madison County Archival Library has many one-of-a-kind resources and photographs that are not available anywhere else and a knowledgeable staff who knows where to go to find specific kinds of information

Although the Archival Library is closed to the public, employees are still at the library during regular working hours, socially distanced, and working on cataloging and scanning donations of documents and photographs. They are also answering calls, so if genealogists find a place where they are “stuck” and need a look-up, they can call for assistance. The phone number for the Archival Library is 618-656-7569. Hours for telephone inquiries are Wed-Fri 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m.

Society researchers are also taking questions and providing advice on local history and genealogy through their Facebook page, “Madison County Historical Society,” or by calling 618-656-1294.

