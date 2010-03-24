Gem and Mineral Show Coming in April Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Southern Illinois Earth Science Club will hold their annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Williamson County Pavilion in Marion, Illinois on Saturday April 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday April 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Pavilion is located behind the Illinois Centre Mall off Rt. 13 and west of I-57. This is the only Gem and Mineral show south of Springfield.



Admission is $2 for adults and children 18 and under free. There is ample free parking on site. It is an educational as well as an entertaining event. Club members from all over Southern Illinois will have many interesting exhibits for the whole family to see. The Ben E. Clement Museum will have a special exhibit of minerals from their world class collection.



There will be exhibits of minerals, fossils, Indian artifacts, gemstones, jewelry, shells and lapidary work. There will be working demonstrations of lapidary skills, arrowhead making, rock painting and

related crafts. Numerous silent auctions will be held and door prizes awarded. Beautiful fluorescent mineral light shows will be given throughout the show. Selected dealers will have items for sale relating to the gem and mineral hobby.