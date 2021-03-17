GODFREY – Ready to take the next step toward a steady career by earning your GED®/High School Equivalency (HSE)? Lewis and Clark Community College Adult Education Outreach Coordinator Jill Dupy is here to help you.

Each Monday from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Dupy is available on Zoom for what she calls “GED® With Jill” to assist anyone who is interested in earning their HSE certificate. To join, Zoom into https://lewisclark.zoom.us/j/96286822251, meeting ID: 962 8682 2251, during the scheduled time.

“We want to give the community an opportunity to ask questions, and learn about the opportunities we offer in the Adult Education Program at L&C,” said Dupy. “We are providing community members an opportunity to earn their GED® and the skills to work towards a career or a post-secondary degree.”

Preparation classes offer instruction in reading, writing, social studies, science and math, providing the skills necessary to pass the GED®/HSE exam.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dupy adds that her Zoom sessions are a judgment-free zone, where she provides a safe space for anyone with questions or concerns regarding the program.

“I am excited to meet with potential students who want to make a change for their future,” she said.

Adult Education at L&C has evolved to be a place where people can gain additional workforce training in a shorter amount of time, according to L&C Director of Pathway Resource Development Sabrina Davis.

“Our students can get to work or increase their wages,” she said. “We provide instruction for all types of learners and hope to be the extra support that people need to get their next goal. Adult Education works!”

For more information on GED®/HSE preparation classes at L&C, visit https://www.lc.edu/GED/. Dupy can be contacted at 618-468-4149 or jidupy@lc.edu.

More like this: