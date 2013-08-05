Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education department recently held a GED to College Fair, which highlighted programs designed to help those without a high school diploma or GED earn college credit while obtaining their GEDs.

“Lewis and Clark offers a variety of outstanding programs for those looking to earn a GED and college credit at the same time,” said Val Harris, associate dean of Adult Education. “When students complete these programs, they are enrolling and succeeding in college at much higher rates than their peers, according to preliminary data.”

Parents Now, a nonjudgmental teen parent organization based in Bethalto, brought some

of its members to the fair. More than 50 families participate in Parents Now, which provides education and parenting classes for teen parents.

“The percentage of girls and guys that we serve who do not have their high school diploma is high,” said Tara Trent, a Parents Now leader. “We brought them to the GED to College Fair to show them that there are great opportunities for them like earning their GED and learning a trade along the way.”

Some of the GED programs offered at Lewis and Clark transition into dental hygiene, dental assisting, exercise science, nursing, nurse assisting, occupational therapy assisting, paramedicine, medical assisting, automotive technology, computer network security and

administration, drafting/CAD technology, process operations technology and welding.

There is still time to enroll in one of L&C’s Bridge programs this semester. Bridge programs offer reading, writing and math instruction to prepare students with the skills they need to successfully complete their GEDs and introduces skills for employment opportunities in either health sciences or technical fields.

Those wanting to enroll can call (618) 468-4141. For more information on all the Adult

Education programs offered at Lewis and Clark, visit www.lc.edu/adulted.

