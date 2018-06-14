GED graduates celebrate accomplishment at Lewis and Clark Community College
June 14, 2018 8:19 AM
Listen to the story
GODFREY – Approximately 100 students earned their General Equivalency Diploma (GED®) through Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education department and the Regional Office of Education No. 40 Adult Learning Center in 2018. Of those, 37 students walked across the stage of the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre inside the Hatheway Cultural Center during the 42nd annual GED Graduation held June 7.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Related Video: