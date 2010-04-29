(Alton, IL) – Weight gain for women during mid-life years can lead to other health risks and can be a warning sign. Are you at risk of obesity? What kind of exercise is best, how much is enough and can you give me an exercise prescription? Is the weight gain I’m experiencing tied to the hormonal changes I am having?

These are just a few of the questions that will be answered by Sue Heinz, a physicial therapist and certified trainer at Alton Memorial’s Human Motion Institute.

at the Red Hot Mamas meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10. The free presentation will be held in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register.

The Red Hot Mamas meet the second Monday of every month to take part in a menopause management education program aimed at providing medical information and peer support to women, men and family members dealing with the physical and psychological impact of menopause. Making healthy choices and learning as much as you can about the facts can empower you to look forward to and enjoy this new phase of life. Even younger women can benefit from this information by applying it earlier in their lives.

