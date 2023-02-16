GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 launched a new tutoring program with Varsity Tutors for middle and high school students.

GCSD9 developed the program in partnership with Varsity Tutors, a leading platform for live online learning, whose breakthrough products offer personalized live instruction via a customizable, all-in-one platform. The new program will enable students to access on-demand academic support 24/7 as well as 1-on-1 live tutoring for students who need additional support.

"We want to continue provide our students with the tools and resources they need to help them thrive academically and set them up for future success,” said GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann. “Providing a comprehensive online learning tool will give our students extra support all year long at all hours of the day. ”

The offerings made available today to support GCSD9 middle and high school students include:

On-Demand Tutoring: Providing 24/7 homework help to every student, On Demand provides access to quick support from highly qualified tutors via live chat across core K-12 subjects. Students and tutors collaborate via a shared whiteboard that allows students to draw, upload a file, or share an image of their assignment. The service also offers proven standards-based self-study resources and enrichment classes across core K-12 subjects.

Essay Review: Tutors offer coaching and feedback designed to help students strengthen their writing skills. Students are able to upload their already-written work into a safe and secure environment and receive personalized skills-based feedback from expert tutors within 48 hours.

Tutors offer coaching and feedback designed to help students strengthen their writing skills. Students are able to upload their already-written work into a safe and secure environment and receive personalized skills-based feedback from expert tutors within 48 hours. High Dosage Tutoring: Coming soon for GCSD9 students in Grades 7-12, High Dosage Tutoring is designed to close learning gaps. Varsity Tutors will provide live virtual face-to-face tutoring, conducted in small groups for students who need more attention and support. Through a purpose-built platform combining interactive tools, collaborative workspaces, and sophisticated tutor-student matching, students receive consistent face-to-face tutoring with a dedicated tutor throughout the school year.

“I enjoy using Varsity Tutors. The program is super easy to navigate, and is extremely helpful if you need assistance with schoolwork or essays. It has helped me answer questions about my Economics class and allowed me to learn more about college preparation, by having many resources about admissions essays, FAFSA, and SAT prep," said GCSD9 Student Board Member and GCHS senior Catelynn Liniger. "I have been recommending it to my friends non-stop when they say they’re confused in class. I know this tool will be great for students to utilize!”

Students and families can learn more about how to chat with a tutor here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKgvYipARnI&t=3s. Students can access 24/7 homework help, writing support, and personalized tutoring sessions here: https://www.varsitytutors.com/login.

“By working closely with GCSD9, we know we can help students on their unique paths to learning recovery,” said Brian Galvin, Chief Academic Officer at Varsity Tutors. “The highly-qualified tutors and personalized services meet students where they are to help students gain confidence and build knowledge at their own pace. We are very excited to partner with GCSD9 bring on-demand and high-dosage tutoring to all learners in need of additional instruction while supporting teachers and staff."

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors – the online tutoring platform used by millions of families – launched Varsity Tutors for Schools to help district leaders deliver 1-on-1, small group, and on-demand tutoring to students. Informed by insights from partnering with over 200 K-12 districts last year, Varsity Tutors built a full suite of services for schools and educators to implement alongside classroom learning. Most recently, Varsity Tutors launched a unique “Teacher Assigned” model that puts teachers in the driver’s seat: using a single platform, they can easily request and schedule live face-to-face tutoring, share insights, instructional materials and learning goals with tutors, and get real-time updates on student progress.

For more information about Varsity Tutors, visit: https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions.

