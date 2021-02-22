GRANITE CITY – While many students have returned to in-person learning, nurses from Granite City Community Unit School District #9 are finding a way to give during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GCSD9 nurses are joining forces with colleagues from various districts within Madison County to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations for Madison County Educational Staff (public & private) on Saturdays at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Ill.

Six CGSD9 nurses are assisting with the vaccinations:

Ann Birdsong, Grigsby

Jeanne Burke, Lake ESSC

Pat DeZeeuw, Coolidge

Kim Fulbright, Wilson

Laura Hamilton, Frohardt

Julie Wielgus, GCHS

Sponsored by the Madison County Health Department (MCHD), educators are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine within the educational pod coordinated by MCHD, District Superintendents and the Madison County Regional Office of Education.

More than 1,000 doses were given on the opening day for educators on Feb. 13.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

