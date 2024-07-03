GCSD9 Launches New Mobile App
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is excited to announced the launch of a new mobile app, designed by current website provider Finalsite.
The GCSD9 app allows you to stay up-to-date with the latest news, events, and notifications from the district, including all nine of our schools. Download the app today for FREE from the Apple Store or Google Play by searching "Granite City CUSD #9".
Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/granite-city-cusd-9/id1580087253
Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.schoolpointe.il_granitecitycusd9
The GCSD9 mobile app will be updated throughout the school year to meet the needs of our students and families.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
