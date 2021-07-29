GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced information for 2021-22 kindergarten screening, which is set for Monday-Thursday, August 2-5, at Prather Kindergarten Center and the James J. Greenwald Administration Building in Granite City, IL.

Parents may choose the location and time that best suits their schedule for the walk-in screening appointment for the incoming kindergartner. Student will meet 1-on-1 with a teacher to express knowledge of pre-kindergarten skills such as letters, numbers and story comprehension. The screening typically takes approximately 30 minutes.

WHERE

Prather Kindergarten Center

2300 W. 25th St.

Granite City, IL 62040

James J. Greenwald Administration Building

3200 Maryville Rd.

Granite City, IL 62040

WHEN

Monday-Thursday, August 2-5

8:30 a.m.-Noon - Prather and Administration Building

2-6 p.m. - Prather location only

QUESTIONS

Email: information@gcsd9.net

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

