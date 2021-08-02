GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 will host a Back to School Physical and Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, August 12 from Noon-5 p.m. at the Granite City High School Gym Annex.

This event will be held to help protect students and others by meeting vaccination and school physical requirements. All incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders and high school freshmen are required to have a school physical and updated shot records.

WHEN

Thursday, August 12 - Noon-5 p.m.

WHERE

Granite City High School Gym Annex, 3101 Madison Ave.

INFORMATION

Who is eligible: Preschool-12th graders

Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome

Patient’s Insurance including public insurance (Medicaid) will be billed for service

No out of pocket fees for those who are eligible

If you do not have insurance, or have questions about vaccines please call Madison County Health Department at 618-692-8954, Ext. 2

WHAT TO BRING:

Child with their parent or guardian

ID of parent or guardian

Shot/Immunization Record

Insurance Card

Schedule your appointment:https://form.jotform.com/211655842258157.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

