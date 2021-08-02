GCSD9 Hosts Back To School Physical & Vaccine Clinic
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 will host a Back to School Physical and Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, August 12 from Noon-5 p.m. at the Granite City High School Gym Annex.
This event will be held to help protect students and others by meeting vaccination and school physical requirements. All incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders and high school freshmen are required to have a school physical and updated shot records.
WHEN
- Thursday, August 12 - Noon-5 p.m.
WHERE
- Granite City High School Gym Annex, 3101 Madison Ave.
INFORMATION
- Who is eligible: Preschool-12th graders
- Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
- Patient’s Insurance including public insurance (Medicaid) will be billed for service
- No out of pocket fees for those who are eligible
- If you do not have insurance, or have questions about vaccines please call Madison County Health Department at 618-692-8954, Ext. 2
WHAT TO BRING:
- Child with their parent or guardian
- ID of parent or guardian
- Shot/Immunization Record
- Insurance Card
Schedule your appointment:https://form.jotform.com/211655842258157.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
