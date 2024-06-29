GCSD9 Hosting Physical And Immunization Clinic On July 31
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District No. 9 is partnering with Chestnut Health Systems to host a Back to School Physical and Immunization Clinic on Wednesday, July 31 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the parking lot near the Granite City High School Football Field at 3148 Fehling Road.
This event will be held to help protect students and others by meeting vaccination and school physical requirements. All incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders and high school freshmen are required to have a school physical and updated shot records.
WHEN
- Wednesday, July 31 - 9 a.m-4 p.m.
WHERE
- Granite City High School Parking Lot, 3148 Fehling Road
INFORMATION
- Who is eligible: Preschool-12th graders
- Limited time slots available - call for an appointment
- Medicaid and private insurance accepted
- Uninsured patients welcome
- Sliding fee scale available
WHAT TO BRING
- Completed GCSD9 forms - signed and dated
- Parent/Guardian ID
- Immunization Record
- Insurance Card (s)
RESERVE A SPOT
- Contact Jen Evans by phone (618) 512-1863 or email jevans@chestnut.org
