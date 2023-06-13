GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District No. 9 is partnering with Chestnut Health Systems to host a Back to School Physical and Immunization Clinic on Friday, July 21 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the parking lot near the Granite City High School Football Field at 3148 Fehling Road.

This event will be held to help protect students and others by meeting vaccination and school physical requirements. All incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders and high school freshmen are required to have a school physical and updated shot records.

WHEN

Friday, July 21 - 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE

Granite City High School Parking Lot, 3148 Fehling Road

INFORMATION

Who is eligible: Preschool-12th graders

Limited time slots available - call for an appointment

Medicaid and private insurance accepted

Uninsured patients welcome

Sliding fee scale available

WHAT TO BRING:

Completed GCSD9 forms

Parent/Guardian ID

Immunization Record

Insurance Card (s)

RESERVE A SPOT

Contact Jen Evans by phone (618) 512-1863 or email jevans@chestnut.org

