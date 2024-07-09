GCSD9 Hosting Back To School Clinic On July 25 And August 8
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District No. 9 is partnering with the Madison County Health Department to host Back to School Physical and Vaccine Clinics on Thursday, July 25 and Thursday, August 8 from 1-4 p.m. at the Granite City High School Gymnasium Annex.
The clinic will offer physicals, immunizations and lead testing (as age appropriate) for students. All incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders and high school freshmen are required to have a school physical and updated shot records. The first day of student attendance is scheduled for Thursday, August 15.
Appointments are preferred, but will accept walk-ins. They will collect and bill insurance or discuss options for self-pay with hardship pricing.
WHEN
- Thursday, July 25, 1-4 p.m.
- Thursday, August 8, 1-4 p.m.
WHERE
- Granite City High School Gym Annex, 3101 Madison Ave.
INFORMATION
- Who is eligible: Preschool-12th graders
- Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
- Patient’s Insurance including public insurance (Medicaid) will be billed for services
- No out of pocket fees for those who are eligible
- Questions can be directed to 618-692-8954, Ext 2.
WHAT TO BRING
- Child with their parent or guardian
- ID of parent or guardian
- Shot/Immunization Record
- Insurance Card
SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
