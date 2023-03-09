GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 has announced the District Young Authors winners for the 2022-23 school year.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Each spring the Madison County Regional Office of Education recognizes Young Authors winners in grades K-8 from Madison County schools at a county-wide event. Students have the opportunity to share their books with each other, participate in reading/writing centric activities and be entertained by a local author, storyteller or performer.

The 32nd annual Madison County Young Authors Conference will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Edwardsville High School.

Maryville 1-2 Education Center Principal Dr. Liz Niepert is GCSD9's coordinator. Congratulations to our District winners!

Prather
Christian Blake
Seren Miller
Ayree Martinez
Harper Ward

Maryville
1st Grade
Rhett Hunter
Sherine Bandela

2nd Grade
Lucas Fisher
Mariana Monterrosas
Amelia Marty

Wilson
2nd Grade
Ava Belsky
Lucille Colby
Oliver Flynn
Ca Deame Willis

Article continues after sponsor message

Mitchell
3rd Grade
Reece Valencia

4th Grade

Dexter Fisher
Taisley Goodman
Layne Knightston
Madison White

Frohardt
3rd Grade
Etta Vinson

4th Grade
Liam Feilx
Karch Warren

Grigsby
5th Grade
Elliott Carr
Reed Corzine
Zayden Gean
Haley Goodyear
Kimberlyn Meador
Jace Miller

6th Grade
Lauren Willaredt

Coolidge
7th grade
Leigha Asbeck
Ava Green
Kiera Ruby

8th grade
Jesus Atilano-Isiordia
Lily Booker
Gabrielle Finley
Nathan Monroe
Neriah Romos

More like this:

3 days ago - GCSD9 Students Recognized By Madison County ROE

Oct 18, 2023 - Two Students Recognized for Empathy and Hard Work at Alton School Board Meeting

Nov 20, 2023 - Country Financial Supports Madison County Families With Annual Pj & Book Drive

Aug 8, 2023 - State Treasurer Frerichs Announces Winners Of 2023 Cream Of The Crop Photo Contest

Oct 25, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker, IDPH Announce $9.5M To Strengthen Mental Health Services For Youth Across Illinois

 