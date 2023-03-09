GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 has announced the District Young Authors winners for the 2022-23 school year.

Each spring the Madison County Regional Office of Education recognizes Young Authors winners in grades K-8 from Madison County schools at a county-wide event. Students have the opportunity to share their books with each other, participate in reading/writing centric activities and be entertained by a local author, storyteller or performer.

The 32nd annual Madison County Young Authors Conference will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Edwardsville High School.

Maryville 1-2 Education Center Principal Dr. Liz Niepert is GCSD9's coordinator. Congratulations to our District winners!

Prather

Christian Blake

Seren Miller

Ayree Martinez

Harper Ward

Maryville

1st Grade

Rhett Hunter

Sherine Bandela

2nd Grade

Lucas Fisher

Mariana Monterrosas

Amelia Marty

Wilson

2nd Grade

Ava Belsky

Lucille Colby

Oliver Flynn

Ca Deame Willis

Mitchell

3rd Grade

Reece Valencia

4th Grade

Dexter Fisher

Taisley Goodman

Layne Knightston

Madison White

Frohardt

3rd Grade

Etta Vinson

4th Grade

Liam Feilx

Karch Warren

Grigsby

5th Grade

Elliott Carr

Reed Corzine

Zayden Gean

Haley Goodyear

Kimberlyn Meador

Jace Miller

6th Grade

Lauren Willaredt

Coolidge

7th grade

Leigha Asbeck

Ava Green

Kiera Ruby

8th grade

Jesus Atilano-Isiordia

Lily Booker

Gabrielle Finley

Nathan Monroe

Neriah Romos

