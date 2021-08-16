GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced updated bus routes and pickup/drop-off times for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, which is set to begin on Thursday, August 19.

To view updated bus directories and routes, please click HERE.

A TUTORIAL is included to help determine what bus and time that students will be picked up and dropped off. Please continue to check the website for additional bus updates.

For any student that will be riding a bus, we ask you arrive at the bus stop 15 minutes prior and remain 15 minutes after the time that is displayed on the website as buses are typically delayed while students become familiar with the routes and times during the first week.

As an Illinois State Mandate, ALL students must wear masks while being transported on a bus.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

