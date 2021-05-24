



GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced plans for its summer food service program, which is set to begin on Monday, June 7.

Breakfast and lunch distribution will only occur at three schools: Granite City High School, Lake Educational Support Services Center and Prather Elementary School. Students/guardians can pick up meals daily at designated times:

Granite City High School

3148 Fehling Road

June 7-August 13 (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lake Educational Support Services Center

3201 E. 23rd Street

June 7-July 2 (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m.-Noon

Prather Elementary School

2300 W. 25th St.

June 7-July 2 (Monday-Friday)

July 12-30 (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m.-Noon

Two breakfasts and two lunches will be distributed each day.

If you have any questions or concerns, please see the "contact us" link below.

CONTACT US:information@gcsd9.net

