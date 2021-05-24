GCSD9 Announces Summer Food Service Program
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced plans for its summer food service program, which is set to begin on Monday, June 7.
Breakfast and lunch distribution will only occur at three schools: Granite City High School, Lake Educational Support Services Center and Prather Elementary School. Students/guardians can pick up meals daily at designated times:
Granite City High School
3148 Fehling Road
June 7-August 13 (Monday-Friday)
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lake Educational Support Services Center
3201 E. 23rd Street
June 7-July 2 (Monday-Friday)
9 a.m.-Noon
Prather Elementary School
2300 W. 25th St.
June 7-July 2 (Monday-Friday)
July 12-30 (Monday-Friday)
9 a.m.-Noon
Two breakfasts and two lunches will be distributed each day.
If you have any questions or concerns, please see the "contact us" link below.
CONTACT US:information@gcsd9.net
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/News/518#sthash.VdjuETom.dpbs
