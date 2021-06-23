GCSD9 Announces Dental Safari Days
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District No. 9 has announced upcoming Dental Safari Days for the 2021-22 school year.
Illinois Department of Public Health requires that all students entering Kindergarten, 2nd, 6th, & 9th grades submit an updated Proof of School Dental Examination Form.
Parents should make an appointment if your student has not been seen in the last year.
If your student has not recently seen a dentist and would like them seen during the school day next fall, please complete the attached Dental Safari permission form and turn it in to your school nurse the first day of school. This visit will count as the required dental visit.
GCSD9 DENTAL SAFARI DENTAL DAYS
Wilson - Nov. 1, 2021
Maryville - Nov. 1, 2021
Grigsby - Nov. 3, 2021
Coolidge - Nov. 5, 2021
Lake - Nov. 5, 2021
GCHS - Nov. 5, 2021
Frohardt - Dec. 3, 2021
Mitchell - Dec. 6, 2021
Prather - TBA
For more information please visit www.dentalsafariforms.com or please contact your school nurse with any questions.
