GCSD9 Alters Food Distribution Plan
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann, Ed.S. announced an alteration to its food distribution plan for all schools, beginning on Monday, March 15th.
K-6 IN-PERSON (Monday-Thursday)
- Monday - Breakfast will be served in the classroom. Sent home at dismissal: Lunch.
- Tuesday - Breakfast will be served in the classroom. Sent home at dismissal: Lunch.
- Wednesday - Breakfast will be served in the classroom. Sent home at dismissal: Lunch.
- Thursday - Breakfast will be served in the classroom. Sent home at dismissal: Thursday Lunch, Friday Breakfast/Lunch.
GCHS, COOLIDGE & LAKE IN-PERSON (Monday-Thursday)
- Monday - Sent home at dismissal: Lunch, Tuesday Breakfast.
- Tuesday - Sent home at dismissal: Lunch, Wednesday Breakfast.
- Wednesday - Sent home at dismissal: Lunch, Thursday Breakfast.
- Thursday - Sent home at dismissal: Thursday Lunch, Friday Breakfast/Lunch, Monday Breakfast.
In the event of a holiday, breakfast and lunch may be sent home on a different day.
REMOTE
These are distributed each day at every school, which includes two breakfasts and two lunches. Students/guardians can pick up meals daily at designated times:
Meal Distribution Times (Monday-Friday)
GCHS: 8-10:30 a.m./Noon-2:30 p.m.
Coolidge:8-10:30 a.m./Noon-2:30 p.m.
Grigsby:8:45-11:15 a.m./12:30-2:30 p.m.
Mitchell:9:30 a.m.-Noon
Frohardt:9:30 a.m.-Noon
Maryville:9-11:30 a.m.
Wilson:9-11:30 a.m.
Prather:9-11:30 a.m.
Lake:9:30 a.m.-Noon
