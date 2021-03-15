GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann, Ed.S. announced an alteration to its food distribution plan for all schools, beginning on Monday, March 15th.

K-6 IN-PERSON (Monday-Thursday)

  • Monday - Breakfast will be served in the classroom. Sent home at dismissal: Lunch.
  • Tuesday - Breakfast will be served in the classroom. Sent home at dismissal: Lunch.
  • Wednesday - Breakfast will be served in the classroom. Sent home at dismissal: Lunch.
  • Thursday - Breakfast will be served in the classroom. Sent home at dismissal: Thursday Lunch, Friday Breakfast/Lunch.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GCHS, COOLIDGE & LAKE IN-PERSON (Monday-Thursday)

  • Monday - Sent home at dismissal: Lunch, Tuesday Breakfast.
  • Tuesday - Sent home at dismissal: Lunch, Wednesday Breakfast.
  • Wednesday - Sent home at dismissal: Lunch, Thursday Breakfast.
  • Thursday - Sent home at dismissal: Thursday Lunch, Friday Breakfast/Lunch, Monday Breakfast.

In the event of a holiday, breakfast and lunch may be sent home on a different day.

Article continues after sponsor message

REMOTE

These are distributed each day at every school, which includes two breakfasts and two lunches. Students/guardians can pick up meals daily at designated times:

Meal Distribution Times (Monday-Friday)

GCHS: 8-10:30 a.m./Noon-2:30 p.m.
Coolidge:8-10:30 a.m./Noon-2:30 p.m.
Grigsby:8:45-11:15 a.m./12:30-2:30 p.m.
Mitchell:9:30 a.m.-Noon
Frohardt:9:30 a.m.-Noon
Maryville:9-11:30 a.m.
Wilson:9-11:30 a.m.
Prather:9-11:30 a.m.
Lake:9:30 a.m.-Noon

More like this:

Oct 31, 2023 - Edwardsville Fire Department Offers Cold Weather Tips, Warming Site Details

Oct 2, 2023 - Godfrey's Whispering Woods to Host Halloween Fun Event for Kids

Oct 13, 2023 - The Cute and the Creepy: Whispering Woods Hosts Halloween Event for Young Kids

Aug 25, 2023 - 32nd Annual “Olden Days” Festival Set For This Weekend

Sep 20, 2023 - Granite City MERS Goodwill Reopening After Remodel

 