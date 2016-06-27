State regulators approved GCS Credit Union to increase their current field of membership to provide financial services to these additional Illinois counties: Sangamon, Logan, Macon, Marion, Jefferson, Perry, Jackson, and Williamson.

Anyone who lives, works, or attends school within these counties is eligible for GCS membership.

Keith Burton, President and CEO of GCS Credit Union, expresses the motivation behind acquiring the new counties, “Our communities and our membership continue to spread out as families expand and move. We wanted to be able to continue to serve them and others as we look to the future.”

GCS previously served ten counties and now serves eighteen counties in Illinois. Founded in 1941 as a source of loans and basic savings products, GCS Credit Union has always focused on the member. Through the years, that philosophy has served GCS well, helping GCS grow from a single office in?Granite?City to a full- service financial institution serving Illinois counties: Sangamon, Logan, Macon, Marion, Jefferson, Perry, Jackson, Williamson, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Monroe, Washington and Randolph.

“It is a large area but has many similarities and common ties to the area we already service. We will market our products and services and introduce GCS to residents in these areas so that we can help make a difference,” Burton remarked.

GCS Credit Union now serves members at eight conveniently located branches across Southwestern Illinois. GCS offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto, and home equity loans. Members can also stay up to date on their finances 24/7 through numerous ATM locations, a telephone audio response system, PCU online banking, and by visiting myGCScu.com.

To find out more information about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

