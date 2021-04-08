GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees show their support for Macoupin County CEO through their Growing Community Schools jean program.

The Growing Community Schools program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

Macoupin County CEO was the designated organization in the month of March for GCS Credit Union’s Growing Community Schools jean program. With the support for their staff, GCS proudly raised $950 for Macoupin County CEO!


Macoupin County CEO is an entrepreneurship education program that seeks to prepare
people, especially youth, to be responsible, enterprising individuals who become entrepreneurs and contribute to economic development and sustainable communities.

Our Growing Community Schools Program is built to help students within our own
communities. GCS Credit Union is spreading kindness from city to city and making a difference from school to school. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

