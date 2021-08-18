GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees show their support for Madison Jr. High School through their Growing Community Schools Jean Program.

The Growing Community Schools Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison Jr. High School was the designated organization in the month of August for GCS Credit Union’s Growing Community Schools Jean Program. Team GCS proudly raised $866 for Madison Jr. High School’s Activity Program!

The Madison Jr. High School Activity Program hosts fundraisers to help fund field trips, extra incentives, and their 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony. With this donation, we are hoping the students of Madison Jr. High can have a fun and successful school year. Our Growing Community Schools Program is built to help students within our own communities. GCS Credit Union is spreading kindness from city to city and making a difference from school to school.

To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

More like this: