Granite City, IL - GCS Credit Union employees show their support for the Collinsville High

School Hispanic Heritage Club through their Growing Community Schools jean program.

The Growing Community Schools program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

CHS Hispanic Heritage Club was the designated organization in the month of June for GCS Credit Union’s Growing Community Schools jean program. With the support from their staff, GCS proudly raised $835 for CHS Hispanic Heritage Club!

CHS Hispanic Heritage Club is a group meant to bring together all students interested in

joining with a mission to educate students about Hispanic culture and to celebrate the culture by coming together to socialize, engage and interact with each other based on a common idea. They will commemorate and share Hispanic roots, art, and traditions with our school and community in order to promote diversity, inclusion, and cultural awareness.

Our Growing Community Schools Program is built to help students within our own

communities. GCS Credit Union is spreading kindness from city to city and making a difference from school to school. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

