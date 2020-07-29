Granite City, IL - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $705 in the month of July to benefit the “No Child Wet Behind” Diaper Bank.

At GCS Credit Union we focus on giving back to our community and caring for our members. One way GCS gives back to the community is with our monthly jeans program, called Casual for a Cause. Staff are able to make a monthly donation to a local charity or organization and in return wear jeans to work on Fridays and Saturdays.

During the month of July, GCS staff donated to the “No Child Wet Behind” Diaper Bank. This diaper bank is a program within the Soup-N-Share Outreach Program that provides clean disposable diapers to low-income families with infant to toddler-age children in Madison County, IL. This donation will help eliminate emotional issues with mothers and prevent babies from serious health problems including diaper rash, urinary tract infections, skin infections and oral-fecal contamination.

Unfortunately, these families cannot use their SNAP (food stamps) or WIC benefits to purchase diapers, therefore they need the help from our community to continue to live their day to day lives. If you are interested in supporting the “No Child Wet Behind” Diaper Bank, then contact the Soup-N-Share Outreach Program at 618.709.7010 or visit their website soupnshare.org to make an online donation. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

