GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union kicks off their 2021 Growing Community Schools jeans program by donating $1,245 to Triad National Honor Society.

The Growing Community Schools program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

Triad NHS was the designated organization for GCS Credit Union’s Growing Community

Schools jeans program for the month of January! GCS employees donated $1,245 to Triad NHS. Triad NHS is a service organization that sponsors a number of events to support the school, community charities, and larger charity organizations. Students are invited to join their junior year based on a 3.5 GPA. Candidates are then evaluated, by faculty, on the basis of leadership, character, and service.

Due to COVID, most of the activities NHS usually does to raise money are not possible. GCS Credit Union believes in the credit union philosophy of “people helping people” and wishes to help these students follow their dreams of helping others. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

